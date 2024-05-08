Maxim Group Raises Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Price Target to $9.00

Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.

Ryde Group Stock Up 13.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,154. Ryde Group has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

Get Ryde Group alerts:

Ryde Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryde Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryde Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.