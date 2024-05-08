Maxim Group Raises Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Price Target to $9.00

Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.
Ryde Group Stock Up 13.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,154. Ryde Group has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.12.
Ryde Group Company Profile
