Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 8,363 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KIM opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

