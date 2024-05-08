MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.9 million. MKS Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-1.19 EPS.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.38. The stock had a trading volume of 631,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $135.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,307 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

