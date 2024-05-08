National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 142,169 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of HP worth $17,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.