Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $143.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,771 shares of company stock valued at $24,360,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 87,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

