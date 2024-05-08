Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 6.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

