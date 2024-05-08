Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 117 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 83,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,519,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,548,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.72 and a twelve month high of $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.21.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

