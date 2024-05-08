Northland Capmk Weighs in on Bel Fuse Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bel Fuse in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

BELFB has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $778.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 20.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

