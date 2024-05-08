Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.35. 4,872,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,631. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.14.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

