Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Buys 29 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($188.35).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.61), for a total value of £210,605.14 ($264,579.32).

Phoenix Group stock traded down GBX 9.30 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 508.20 ($6.38). 3,999,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 510.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 500.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72. The firm has a market cap of £5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,641.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 587 ($7.37).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 5.46%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37,857.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 739 ($9.28) to GBX 650 ($8.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.59) to GBX 525 ($6.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 614.60 ($7.72).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

