Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years.
Pyxis Tankers Price Performance
Shares of PXSAP stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. 2,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
