Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRPT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.60.

SRPT opened at $136.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,236.73 and a beta of 0.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,731 shares of company stock worth $3,248,319 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

