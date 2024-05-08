QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 113.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.18. 2,311,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.31.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,316 shares of company stock worth $7,796,128. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.