Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.85% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDEC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BDEC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. 4,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

