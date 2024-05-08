Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $4.76. Real Brokerage shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 343,247 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REAX. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $919.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

