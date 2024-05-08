Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Molina Healthcare (MOH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH):
- 4/30/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $453.00 to $412.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $375.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $437.00 to $430.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $406.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Molina Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $439.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $440.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $349.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.98 and its 200-day moving average is $371.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
