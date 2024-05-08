Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Molina Healthcare (MOH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH):

4/30/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $453.00 to $412.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $375.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $437.00 to $430.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $406.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Molina Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $439.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Molina Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $440.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $349.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.98 and its 200-day moving average is $371.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

