Safe (SAFE) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $44.95 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00091895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014248 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 2.15720092 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.