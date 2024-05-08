Simmons Bank Purchases 9,327 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simmons Bank increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,348,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,053,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

