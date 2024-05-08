Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $996,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. 2,437,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

