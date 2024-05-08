Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 168 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 11,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.19. 945,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,559. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.29 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

