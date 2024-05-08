Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,709 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

