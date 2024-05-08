Spire Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $242.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

