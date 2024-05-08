Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Posts Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. 1,211,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,363. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

