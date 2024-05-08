Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPRGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. 1,211,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,363. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.