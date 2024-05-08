Stevens Capital Partners Acquires 2,313 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 151,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,940. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

