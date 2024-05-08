StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.06.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SVI shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
