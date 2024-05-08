Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $359.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $360.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

