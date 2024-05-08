Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.92.

TSE SU traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$53.39. 2,051,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,525. The stock has a market cap of C$68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$54.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.7379873 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

