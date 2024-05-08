Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

CFW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

CFW stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of C$3.74 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.63.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$421.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$402.50 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 38.03%. On average, analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.5686813 EPS for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.