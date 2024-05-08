TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.96.

TPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get TPG alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TPG

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

In other news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman James G. Coulter sold 16,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $705,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 386,936 shares in the company, valued at $16,112,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132. 78.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

About TPG

(Get Free Report

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.