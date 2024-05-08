TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $930,266.86 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $930,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,066.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. The stock had a trading volume of 637,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,221. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.