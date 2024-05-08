TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $930,266.86 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $930,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,066.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
TransMedics Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.22. The stock had a trading volume of 637,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,221. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.