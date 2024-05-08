Truist Financial Trims Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Target Price to $30.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. 47,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,520. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,081 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,270,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

