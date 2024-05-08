UBS Group Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $630.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $620.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.43.

Shares of MCK traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $551.73. 376,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,873. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.81. McKesson has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

