UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

ULS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of ULS opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

In other news, insider Weifang Zhou purchased 26,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UL Solutions news, insider Weifang Zhou bought 26,786 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at $750,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda S. Chapin bought 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

