Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.60% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $448,187.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

