V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

V2X Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VVX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 39,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. V2X has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 402,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V2X by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V2X by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 156,866 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in V2X by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 202,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in V2X by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

