Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4.5-6.5% yr/yr to ~$692.8-707.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.41 million. Waters also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.75-12.05 EPS.
Waters Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WAT traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.80. The company had a trading volume of 398,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.76. Waters has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Waters
Insider Buying and Selling at Waters
In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
About Waters
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.