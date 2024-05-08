Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Position Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX stock opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.41.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.