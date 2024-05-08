Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.