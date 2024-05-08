Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $38.28 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $38.28 million and approximately $864,845.50 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00055676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,587,648,677 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

