Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,316 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FPI. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

