VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

