VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Posts Earnings Results

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. VTEX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of VTEX opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 1.41. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Get VTEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTEX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.