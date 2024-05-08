Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
