Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,625,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $416,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 206.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,947,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,065,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,009,402. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

