X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.98

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 17452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the quarter. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.88% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.