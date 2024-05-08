Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.73

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.73 and last traded at $120.43, with a volume of 226604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,793. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

