ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 25.4 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 14,096,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 135,227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,143,000 after buying an additional 300,341 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.