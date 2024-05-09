Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Laurentian raised their price target on the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.75. The stock traded as high as C$22.50 and last traded at C$22.46, with a volume of 21007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.81.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.3739763 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
