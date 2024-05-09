Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 4,025,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,546. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

