Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 119.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after acquiring an additional 231,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,315,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $15,391,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 706,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,819 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diageo by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,977,000 after acquiring an additional 97,414 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.31. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $186.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

